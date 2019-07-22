Why Gladstone has been picked as a site for investment

IN VOGUE: Gladstone has been identified a site for investment.

IN VOGUE: Gladstone has been identified a site for investment. Tourism and Events Queensland

GLADSTONE has been identified as a target for potential major investment in the advanced manufacturing sector.

The findings were part of the Regional Growth Prospects Report, released last month by the Regional Australia Institute.

It also identified Harvey and Perenjori in Western Australia, Ararat in Victoria, Federation in New South Wales and Cloncurry as other areas prime for investment.

"Support for regional employment, through advanced manufacturing growth, should be tightly targeted to these regions where advanced manufacturing really matters for employment,” the report stated.

The report found the Gladstone region already had a significant presence with manufacturing employers.

It also found Gladstone to be lacking in jobs within creative industries and tourism was the region's second strongest employment sector.

The institute's co-CEO Liz Ritchie said the new report allows policy makers and regional leaders to focus on investing in these areas.

"By analysing job numbers, we can see where these 'specialised' regions are located - we can also see which ones are performing above national and industry trends, and which are not,” Ms Ritchie said.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Joe Smith welcomed the findings from the report.

"The Gladstone region already has a diverse range of businesses that have highly skilled teams who specialise in niche markets,” Mr Smith said.

"There would be potential to grow these businesses, with this funding, that would no doubt assist with creating new employment and possibly re-skilling employees as required due to changes within local and national industries.

"This funding could also provide the opportunity for some of these people to move back to the region, if additional jobs are created, which would also provide a boost to our local economy.”

According to the latest labour force data, the unemployment rate in Central Queensland sits at 5.2 per cent.