Great Barrier Reef Marine Park aerial patrols detected a number of offences in the Capricorn Bunker Group, offshore of Gladstone, late in 2020.
News

Why Gladstone fishers should get this zoning app

Darryn Nufer
5th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Gladstone region anglers could save themselves a fine in the thousands simply by downloading a free marine parks zoning app before visiting the Great Barrier Reef this year.

The free Eye on the Reef app contains a mapping feature that works outside of mobile range to pinpoint the user’s location to show what zone they’re in and what fishing activities are allowed there.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority acting general manager Richard Quincey said the free app, chart plotters, and free zoning maps could all be used to help visitors know the rules out on the water.

The warning is timely after late last year an aerial surveillance flight conducted by authorities detected 14 suspected recreational offences in the marine park off Gladstone.

“We want everyone to have a great time out on the water this year — by following the rules you contribute to reef health and avoid the penalties that apply for breaking the rules,” Mr Quincey said on Tuesday.

“Before leaving home, fishers should download the Eye on the Reef app to help plan their fishing or boating trips to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Chart plotters and free maps are also useful tools.

“On-water and aerial compliance patrols will be operating day and night these holidays, particularly at known illegal fishing hot spots.

“Anyone caught fishing in a no-take green zone can expect a $2220 fine.”

Mr Quincey said while most fishers did the right thing, even a small amount of illegal fishing could have serious impacts on reef health, particularly when coupled with coral bleaching and cyclones.

More information about the app is on the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority website.

Any suspected illegal activity can be reported to 24-hour free hotline 1800 380 048, or online.

