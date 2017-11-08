WATCH: Why Gladstone firies look a little seedy this month

WE MOUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION: Gladstone senior firefighter Marcel Harrison, senior firefighter Gavin Thomas, station officer Bradly Rosenblatt and senior firefighter Adam Hollier are taking part in prostate cancer fundraiser Movember.

FIREFIGHTERS have reassured residents not to worry if by the middle or end of this month they look "seedy and creepy".

The men who fight fires for a living are taking on a new fight, against prostate and testicular cancer.

The 20 usually clean-shaven Gladstone Fire Station crewmen are taking part in Movember.

Firies go seedy for a cause : Gladstone firefighter Adam Hollier is one of 20 at the Gladstone Fire Station taking part in Movember.

"No one here really has a moustache, it looks a little seedy and '70s-like," senior firefighter Adam Hollier said.

"We'd like to tell people not to be afraid though and still say hello to us."

As of yesterday afternoon the Gladstone Fire Station had collected $430 in its sixth consecutive year raising money for the Movember Foundation.

"It's one of the only fundraisers that specifically focuses on men's health and wellbeing so it's a good one for us to be onboard with," Mr Hollier said.

Visit mobro.co/gladstonefire to donate.