Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Why Gladstone firies look a little seedy this month

WE MOUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION: Gladstone senior firefighter Marcel Harrison, senior firefighter Gavin Thomas, station officer Bradly Rosenblatt and senior firefighter Adam Hollier are taking part in prostate cancer fundraiser Movember.
WE MOUSTACHE YOU A QUESTION: Gladstone senior firefighter Marcel Harrison, senior firefighter Gavin Thomas, station officer Bradly Rosenblatt and senior firefighter Adam Hollier are taking part in prostate cancer fundraiser Movember. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

FIREFIGHTERS have reassured residents not to worry if by the middle or end of this month they look "seedy and creepy".

The men who fight fires for a living are taking on a new fight, against prostate and testicular cancer.

The 20 usually clean-shaven Gladstone Fire Station crewmen are taking part in Movember.

 

"No one here really has a moustache, it looks a little seedy and '70s-like," senior firefighter Adam Hollier said.

"We'd like to tell people not to be afraid though and still say hello to us."

As of yesterday afternoon the Gladstone Fire Station had collected $430 in its sixth consecutive year raising money for the Movember Foundation.

"It's one of the only fundraisers that specifically focuses on men's health and wellbeing so it's a good one for us to be onboard with," Mr Hollier said.

Visit mobro.co/gladstonefire to donate.

Topics:  gladstone fire and rescue movember movember foundation prostate cacner testicular cancer

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'RIDICULOUS': Girlfriend's actions toward boyfriend stump magistrate

'RIDICULOUS': Girlfriend's actions toward boyfriend stump...

The events that landed a man in Gladstone Magistrates Court were described as 'ridiculous' by Magistrate Melanie Ho.

GALLERY: The race that stopped Gladstone

Zoey Taylor and Hayley Ahern

Were you snapped on Cup Day?

'Flick': Technical detail favours man who 'kicked' victim's head

A tiny detail brought up in court has ended up favouring a man who kicked at his victim's face, while he was still on the ground.

Tiny detail favours man who kicked at man's face, while on ground.

How to cast your vote early this state election

READY, SET: The ballot order has been decided and people can vote early from Monday.

If you don't mind missing a sausage sizzle...

Local Partners