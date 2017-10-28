News

Why Gladstone couple chose beach paradise for wedding

BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water.
BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water. Ashleigh Newman / White Ash Phot
Caroline Tung
by

SARA Coglan and Jake Dubois shared a very special moment at a place where they grew up playing on family holidays.

The Gladstone born and bred couple were married in an elegant and simple ceremony at the 1770 Golf Club in Agnes Water.

"The golf course was amazing, we just felt really relaxed and it was really easy," Ms Coglan said.

BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water.
BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water. Ashleigh Newman / White Ash Phot

It was a double celebration for the family, where Ms Coglan's grandmother also celebrated her birthday.

"My grandma and granddad were the ones who walked me down the aisle, so that was really special for me," she said.

The couple said their vows in front of 80 of their closest family and friends.

BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water.
BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water. Ashleigh Newman / White Ash Phot

The day was filled with lots of flowers and candles from Gladstone vendors.

Agnes Water's famous beach made the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

"I tried to stay local to support local vendors," Ms Coglan said.

Ms Coglan and Mr Dubois had been together for three years before they got married.

BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water.
BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water. Ashleigh Newman / White Ash Phot

Topics:  agnes water beach wedding gladstone seventeen seventy

Gladstone Observer
Game changing shutdown calendar creates industry jobs relief

Game changing shutdown calendar creates industry jobs relief

MAJOR Gladstone companies that employ more than 4000 people have opened their diaries to unveil when new job opportunities during shutdowns will arise.

'They are so gentle': Dog owners defend breeds

GENTLE: Shelissa Ogden's dog.

Dog lovers praise the gentle nature of their breeds.

Is your life impacted by a problem drinker?

IT STARTS WITH YOU: Al-Anon focuses on the individual, it provides a place to share your story.

Two women share how they found help

Rocking first project for Men's Shed newbie

CAMARADERIE: Bryan Horton has enjoyed his time at the Men's Shed.

New member at Men's Shed revisits his manual skills.

Local Partners