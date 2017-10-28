Why Gladstone couple chose beach paradise for wedding

BEST SPOT: Gladstone couple Jake Dubois and Sara Coglan married at picture perfect Agnes Water.

SARA Coglan and Jake Dubois shared a very special moment at a place where they grew up playing on family holidays.

The Gladstone born and bred couple were married in an elegant and simple ceremony at the 1770 Golf Club in Agnes Water.

"The golf course was amazing, we just felt really relaxed and it was really easy," Ms Coglan said.

It was a double celebration for the family, where Ms Coglan's grandmother also celebrated her birthday.

"My grandma and granddad were the ones who walked me down the aisle, so that was really special for me," she said.

The couple said their vows in front of 80 of their closest family and friends.

The day was filled with lots of flowers and candles from Gladstone vendors.

Agnes Water's famous beach made the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

"I tried to stay local to support local vendors," Ms Coglan said.

Ms Coglan and Mr Dubois had been together for three years before they got married.