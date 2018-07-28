Why Gladstone campers are going 'glamping'

GLAMPING: Business is booming for a Gladstone mum who set up luxury camping in Gladstone

GLAMPING: Business is booming for a Gladstone mum who set up luxury camping in Gladstone Kathryn Redgrave

GLAMOUROUS camping in Gladstone?

Picture this: a cosy teepee filled with bohemian-style decor, including cushions, rugs and indoor plants as well as a feather dreamcatcher.

It's the perfect date and it's a dream come true for one mum who came up with the idea for Gladstone.

Mother-of-three Kathryn Kellow started up her business Moonlight Bells to put a glamorous spin on regular camping and picnicking.

Luxury camping is now a thing in Gladstone Kathryn Redgrave

"But with a newborn I've been reluctant to start a new business.

"I've seen a lot of similar picnic style set-ups in South East Queensland but no tents.”

Ms Kellow has been setting up her stylish camping experiences for clients on the Calliope river and for day picnics at the Tondoon botanic gardens.

"The beauty of it is that my clients just rock up and all the stress of packing and unpacking is done for them,” she said.

Luxury camping is now a thing in Gladstone Kathryn Redgrave

"It's kind of like a pop-up hotel.”

Ms Kellow, who is studying interior design, said her love for design and styling motivated her to start the business.

"I create the set-up in my head about a million times so when I go to style it, everything just falls together.”

The tent, which can also be used as a gazebo, takes about 20 minutes to set up.

Luxury camping is now a thing in Gladstone Kathryn Redgrave

"I have a huge love for styling and obviously this is a bit more glamorous than your regular style of camping or picnic but it brings me so much joy making other people happy,” she said.

"A lot of my clients have been using the service to surprise their loved ones as a gift.

"What woman wouldn't love to walk into something like this?”

Ms Kellow said she is booked out every weekend in August.

"I want to make every single client's experience unique and special,” she said.

"I don't want it to be the same for everyone.”