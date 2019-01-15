Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip

SMART MOVE: Rebel Thorn is part of a barber duo on the second level of Last Wave Surf and Water Sports, Gladstone.

SMART MOVE: Rebel Thorn is part of a barber duo on the second level of Last Wave Surf and Water Sports, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA110119HAIR

TWO young entrepreneurs are making a splash at Last Wave Surf and Watersports in Goondoon St.

Ashleigh Beale and Rebel Thorn have set up as independent barbers in the newly renovated store.

"The idea came from the owners Chris and Di Allen,” Rebel said.

"The idea flowed nicely with their business by having us here in the men's wear and accessories area.

"People come in to buy an outfit and might decide to get tidied up while they're here.”

The pair have set up a chair each and began work as independent barbers last month.

Ashleigh said business was building nicely.

"We're getting to meet a lot of new clients who find us when they come into the store,” she said.

"And word of mouth has been good.”

Both barbers have worked together in the past.

"We've got a good rapport,” Rebel said.

"Even though we're two separate businesses we work well as a team.

"The goal in the end is to keep both chairs full.”

Ashleigh said there were more women barbers these days.

"A lot of older gentlemen only had male barbers to cut their hair,” she said.

"Women barbers have become a lot more popular.

"When I started hairdressing six years ago, men didn't really care too much about their hair.

"That's certainly changed as they take more interest in their personal grooming.

"I love cutting men's hair, they'll have a beer while they're getting a shave or haircut and forget about their problems for half an hour.”

Rebel agreed that men tended to relax while being pampered.

"It certainly isn't a chore for them,” she said.

"I really enjoying doing transformations, helping them look and feel good.

For more information, visit Barber Ash and The Rebel Barber Facebook pages.