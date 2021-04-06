Menu
Peter Barton from Rainbow Freezie, an ever present at the Gladstone Harbour Festival, said he would return next year.
Local Faces

Why festival favourite will return in 2022

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 12:48 PM
A frozen family favourite will return in 2022, after its owner reflected on a successful 2021 instalment of the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Peter Barton ‘Rainbow Freezie’ has been servicing Gladstone’s famous festival with frozen drinks of countless flavours for decades.

Speaking to The Observer on Easter Sunday, Mr Barton said community participation was his favourite thing about the festival.

“You haven’t just got the festival, you’ve got all of the other things that are going on around the town, more towns need that,” Mr Barton said.

“They need that communication between each other and I think Gladstone has got that.”

Mr Barton said free community events like the Gladstone Harbour Festival needed all the financial support they could get if they were to prosper in the future.

“Absolutely, they need all the sponsorship they can get as well and it doesn’t hurt to put a dollar or two in the tin as they come through the gate,” he said.

“In Gladstone you have a lot of industrial companies that really should be throwing their weight behind it, I think they used to and I’m not sure they do anymore.”

Mr Barton said his frozen drinks were the best in town because he had the flavours his competitors didn’t and they tasted good.

“We have been in the business since 1983, we bought two icy machines like this one and we had frozen drinks long before McDonald’s or Hungry Jacks did,” he said.

“It is a staple now, we are definitely a staple at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.”

