Why every day is 'bring your dog to work day' for this pooch

German Sheppard Tak with his trainer Kianne Harris. Tak is the face of Pets and Crisis and everyday he helps the Gladstone domestic and family violence group.

German Sheppard Tak with his trainer Kianne Harris. Tak is the face of Pets and Crisis and everyday he helps the Gladstone domestic and family violence group. Karen Harris

TODAY is take your dog to work day, but every day Gladstone german shepherd Tak goes to work.

Tak is an important member of the Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence Gladstone team.

In fact he's the ambassador for Pets in Crisis and according to his owner and vice president of CCRDFV, Karen Harris, he plays the part perfectly.

"He is a big part of many of the events and workshops the group hosts,” Ms Harris said.

Tak's trainer is 13-year-old Kianne Harris, who has raised him since he was 10 weeks old.

"Kianne has done a great job looking after him and in return he has shown her how to be assertive and speak up, which is such an important lesson.

"Tak helps us show women that we need to be assertive,” Ms Harris said.

With his purple bandanna, Ms Harris said Tak does a great job of helping break the ice.

"Domestic violence is uncomfortable to talk about but having Tak there makes it a bit easier,” she said.

"Some women find it difficult to leave a situation if they can't take their pet but there are solutions out there to help.”

Ms Harris said Tak was always on call.

"He's always there to help put a big smile on your face and get a pat off you,” she said.

"So far he has been working to help people every day since we got him.”

If you're taking your dog to work or if you have a great snap of your pooch and would like it featured in Saturday's paper, send it to the Observer's Facebook page or email it to Hannah.sbeghen@gladstoneobserver.com.au.