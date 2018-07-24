Why eight Gladstone residents walked 96kms in a day

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: The Powerhouse team from Powerhouse Fitness Tannum Sands took on the Kokoda Challenge earlier this month.

THEY'RE powerhouse by name, and powerhouse by nature, tackling a 96-kilometre trek in just over 24 hours.

Four men and four women made up two Powerhouse Fitness teams who took part in the Kokoda Challenge at the Gold Coast earlier this month.

First-time team member Craig Watson said the women's team completed the trek in 26 and a half hours and the men reached the finish line an hour later.

About 12 months of training was done in preparation in what Mr Watson said was one of the toughest physical and mental challenges he has ever had.

Their preparation included four 30km walks at the Beecher State Forest and in the Boyne Conservation Park.

"The last four to five hours was hard on everyone, we were suffering from a bit of pain and discomfort,” he said.

"We just seemed to be so far away, but we just had to keep on walking.

"At the end of it most of us pulled up fairly well, we had a few blisters and sore and tired legs, but I was surprised by how the body pulled up.”

He said there were about half a dozen teams from the Gladstone region.

The annual event raises money for the Kokoda Youth Foundation, which transforms the lives of hundreds of 12 to 17- year-olds each year, and the two Powerhouse teams raised $3200.

The Powerhouse teams wanted to thank everyone who donated to the worthy cause and supported them during the event.