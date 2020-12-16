Why East Mackay baby death case is delayed two months

The father of six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw, who was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2, is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm over the little boy’s death.

Outstanding medical evidence has pushed back the case against a Mackay father accused of murdering his own baby boy.

Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw had spent the morning at the beach with this family on June 2 before an ambulance was called to a Beverly St home that afternoon where the little boy was found unresponsive.

Beau Frank Bradshaw died in June 2020, his organs were donated. His father has been charged with his murder.

Mackay detectives have alleged Beau suffered traumatic brain and other internal injuries resulting in his death.

He was flown from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville that night and later died on June 4 - his organs were donated.

A two-month intensive police investigation culminated in August this year with Ayden Jedd Bradshaw's arrest.

He has been in custody since that time and no bail application has been made.

Mackay man Ayden Bradshaw has been arrested over the death of his son Beau Frank Bradshaw.

The 24 year old is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm between June 1 and 5 this year at East Mackay.

When the case was first mentioned in early August Mackay Magistrates Court ordered a brief of evidence be completed by early October.

During a brief mention on Wednesday the court heard there was still outstanding medical reports needed to complete the brief.

After a two-month investigation, Mackay detectives charged the father of six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw over the little boy’s death.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer extended the deadline to late January.

The case will be mentioned again on February 26.