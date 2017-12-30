Menu
Why dancing is more than making stage stars

MOVING ON: Final year students at Amber Wieland School of Dance's end-of-year concert.
Caroline Tung
by

TEACHING students how to dance is more than just creating future ballerinas, said Amber Wieland.

The Amber Wieland School of Dance director, now 28, started to dance when she was four.

She believes teaching students dance skills is about helping children develop into successful adults.

"The life skills that you get through the discipline (of) dancing is completely invaluable so that's something that I'm really passionate about," she said.

The school offers classical ballet through the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus, tap, jazz, contemporary and national dancing.

It has 60 students from three year olds all the way through to girls in their late teens.

At 20, Miss Wieland achieved her Certificate in Ballet Studies with the help of her mentor Sandra Pincham and tutor Ruth Lane.

TOP MOVES: Students from the Amber Wieland School of Dance at their end-of-year performance this month.
Last year, Miss Wieland completed a Diploma in Tap Teaching at the Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing.

She taught for her mentor from age 15-21 before opening her own dance school aged 22.

The Amber Wieland School of Dance has been operating in Gladstone for seven years.

Students attend classes at the 19 Ann St studios and the CWA Hall in Gladstone Central.

Miss Wieland said students in Gladstone were fortunate to have excellent local teachers.

"Gladstone is definitely catering towards the performing arts more than ever before." Miss Wieland said. "We've always had some talent come out of this town."

For the school, it had been a big year of exams, where students travelled to Brisbane, and culminated in the annual concert.

Enrolments are now open. Lessons restart in February. For more info call 0437 239 196.

