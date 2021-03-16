Why CQ is favoured by city folk moving to the region

More space, connecting with nature and Central Queensland attractions such as the Yeppoon Lagoon are some of the reasons people from capital cities are moving to the region.

Brisbane residents are the most likely of any Australian capital city to move from the rat race to regional tranquillity and Central Queensland is one of the most appealing sea or tree change locations.

In the wake of the COVID induced regional migration spike, the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) surveyed city dwellers about the reasons they would make the move to regional locations.

Unlike the Presidents of the United States of America song, Central Queensland is attractive for far more reasons than “peaches”.

“Brisbane respondents came in as the most stressed in the country, followed by Sydney-siders and then those in Melbourne,” RAI CEO Liz Ritchie said.

“More than 69 per cent of all those surveyed said reducing general stress and anxiety is a major driver for considering a life outside our capital cities.

“What’s really interesting about the survey we had commissioned is that the appeal of Regional Australia is a stronger motivation to move than any dissatisfaction with city life.”

The survey found being more connected to nature and having more space were the most popular reasons for relocating to the regions.

Escaping the storm of city life for the space, natural environment and general wellbeing of regional life are reasons why people are moving to Central Queensland in droves.

Space and connection to nature was the reason 77 per cent of people would relocate, with 75 per cent signalling the improved general wellbeing as motivation to move.

Traffic congestion was rated as a factor to make the regional move by 70 per cent of respondents, while 68 per cent said they wanted to reduce their cost of living.

Getting out of the daily hustle and bustle saw potential metro movers select larger coastal centres like Gladstone and Yeppoon as the most popular locations.

But just escaping city life resulted in one third of those surveyed indicating an interest in both inland towns and larger coastal hubs.

Job opportunities are the biggest hurdle for city dwellers relocating.

“Concern about limited job opportunities was identified by respondents as the biggest barrier to moving to regional Australia, even though the latest job vacancy figures show there are more than 54,000 roles available in regional Australia, with professional and skilled jobs featuring strongly across the regions,” Ms Ritchie said.

The news comes as the RAI prepares to launch its national awareness campaign on Wednesday in Canberra.

“Regional Australia is experiencing a renaissance driven by urban push factors and regional pull factors and the influence of COVID,” Ms Ritchie said.

“This multi-platform campaign will harness the potential to regionalise and improve our nation.”

