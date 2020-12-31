Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve
News

Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Dec 2020 4:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS THOSE in the capital city come to terms with a fireworks-free New Year's Eve, Ipswich locals can look forward to displays from three different locations.

With the tradition going ahead despite COVID, Ipswich City Council was able to organise the popular attraction without compromising safety.

A council spokesman told the Queensland Times it was an easy choice to go ahead with fireworks, saying there was no reason not to.

READ MORE: Last-minute NYE plans in heart of Ipswich

"There was simply no valid reason not to proceed with a well-considered and adapted Covid Safe approach to NYE events," the spokesman said.

"It wasn't a difficult choice but rather a decision that was well considered in conjunction with key stakeholders.

"The council was in a unique position to be able to proceed safely by staging an event at Tivoli Drive-In and by not disclosing the exact fireworks firing locations to minimise massed gatherings."

The city's lack of NYE tourist's also helped Ipswich keep its fireworks this year.

"Unlike Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Ipswich does not historically have large New Year's Eve attendances in the tens of thousands or an influx of tourists to the region at this time of year," the spokesman said.

"Ipswich's New Year's Eve events cater mainly to local residents and are more manageable."

LOCAL NEWS: YIKES: 10 Ipswich Tinder profiles to swipe left on

Displays in Ripley, Rosewood and Ipswich Central are scheduled for 9pm.

The spokesman said the spots were chosen following weeks of location scouting.

Launch positions needed to be suitable to accommodate aerial shells, which burst between 120 and 150 metres in the sky, maximising visibility.

"(The locations) are in close but safe proximity to residential areas while allowing for the appropriate exclusion zone for aerial shells," the spokesman said.

"Aerial shells require a larger exclusion zone and a number of locations were discounted as the required exclusion zone could not be achieved."

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks new years 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Premium Content NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Whats On From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye to 2020.

        ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Premium Content ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Information The warning comes after a period of bad boating weather along the coast.

        Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Premium Content Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Movies The movie Broke will highlight the region to move viewers thanks to the streaming...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.