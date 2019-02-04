Menu
Gladstone Regional Council Office, Goondoon Street.
Council News

Why council workers will come knocking today

Tegan Annett
by
4th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
FROM today Gladstone Regional Council officers will be travelling door-to-door for animal registration checks.

The animal registration check is used to encourage pet owners to register their animals.

While a look from the fence line is usually enough, the council said sometimes entering the property is necessary.

"Our officers will always knock on the door first to introduce themselves and show their Gladstone Regional Council identification cards.

"If no one is home they have the ability to enter a property, conduct the check, leaving a note of your front door."

For information or to update your registration phone 49700700.

Residents can also call that number if they need to verify if an inspector is with the council.

