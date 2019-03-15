Why costs of not acting on climate change 'more concerning'

WHEN Australia landed on the remote part of Turkey in World War I, they fought in a unsurpassed way. As indeed when they landed in Greece in World War II.

What do they have in common? Both were instigated by Winston Churchill, who has no military rank nor experience. As a civilian he bullied the military into doing his bidding. He was quoted as saying, "send in the colonials for they are expendable".

At pre-polling in Toowoomba this week I spoke to an LNP member who was concerned about how much acting on climate change will cost.

Unfortunately the costs of not acting are more concerning. The independent Climate Council says if nothing is done, Australia's property market is expected to lose $571 billion by 2030 and our agricultural and labour productivity wealth losses would exceed $19 billion.

The Bank of England says climate change could cause $20 trillion in losses.

The World Economic Forum's global risks report identified climate change as the number one risk for future global stability and said, "of all risks, it is in relation to the environment that the world is most clearly sleepwalking into catastrophe."

That's why it was so important to have voted for a party with evidence-based climate policy this election, which unfortunately in Toowoomba only included Labor and the Greens. I look forward to when all parties offer real solutions to this crisis.

ALISON FEARNLEY, Horton St

