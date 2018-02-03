Why construction workers keep braving 150m high job

TOP JOB: Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.

CONSTRUCTION workers braving heights of 150 metres have returned to their unique offices this year to paint and repair one of Gladstone Power Station's stacks.

Grey Construction Propriety Limited returned to the Gladstone Power Station after a Christmas break to begin an internal check on stack two at the power station.

The $1 million work, as part of an upgrade that happens once every 15 years, is to ensure the stacks are safe to operate through to 2030.

The same work will be completed on stacks one and three in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Meanwhile NRG is looking to hire 80 - 100 people for shutdowns of units one and four this year.

The overhauls will involve inspections and repairs of the boiler and steam turbine, and a boiler tube clean.

Each will take 56 days, with unit one starting on February 23 and unit four on May 11.