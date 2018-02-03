Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Why construction workers keep braving 150m high job

TOP JOB: Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.
TOP JOB: Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.
Tegan Annett
by

CONSTRUCTION workers braving heights of 150 metres have returned to their unique offices this year to paint and repair one of Gladstone Power Station's stacks.

Grey Construction Propriety Limited returned to the Gladstone Power Station after a Christmas break to begin an internal check on stack two at the power station.

The $1 million work, as part of an upgrade that happens once every 15 years, is to ensure the stacks are safe to operate through to 2030.

The same work will be completed on stacks one and three in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

 

Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.
Grey Constructions will continue their work this year at the Gladstone Power Station stacks.

Meanwhile NRG is looking to hire 80 - 100 people for shutdowns of units one and four this year.

The overhauls will involve inspections and repairs of the boiler and steam turbine, and a boiler tube clean.

Each will take 56 days, with unit one starting on February 23 and unit four on May 11.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone MP says everyone has responsibility around water

Gladstone MP says everyone has responsibility around water

Teaching kids to swim does not just fall on the State Government, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says.

Heron managers keen to cut power bill by $300k

Aldesta Hotel Group took over management at Heron Island Resort in December 2017.

Heron Island to start transition to solar.

Local scout group invites region's adventure seekers to open day

Adventurers of the Kareeba Scout Group go abseiling.

Sunday's open day will be aimed at attracting new scouts.

Barramundi forecast bodes well for the Boyne

CATCH OF THE DAY: Sam and Jess Hall launching their boat at South Trees Inlet in Gladstone.

Elevated catch rate expected in the Boyne River this open season.

Local Partners