Why Commonwealth Bank removed its only Boyne ATM

COMMONWEALTH Bank has removed its only teller machine at Boyne Island as the big banks continue to move online.

The ATM's disappearance from the Boyne Plaza came as a surprise to most customers.

A Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said, as per usual procedure, they didn't advise customers when the ATM was removed.

They said customers could access an ATM and banking services at the Tannum Sands branch.

The bank told The Observer the ATM at Boyne Plaza was removed on April 20 after two years of declining use.

"As a result of this shift (towards online) in our banking behaviour, the ATM located at Boyne Island has seen a year-on-year decline in usage for the past few years," a spokesperson said.

"While never an easy decision...we made the decision to remove it."

Asked if the Tannum Sands branch was at risk of closure, they said: "We can't ever say with certainty that it will never close, but at this point in time there are no plans to close this branch".

It's the latest example of the major banks leaving regional Australia while touting online services.

The machine was removed days after Central Queensland town Moura's last ANZ branch closed.

It was one of seven ANZ branches across the state to shut up shop this year, including the Philip St branch in Gladstone.

A Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said the ATM was removed because more than 50 per cent of all transactions were now digital and use of the machine had decreased in recent years.

The four major banks invested $4.2 billion in technology in 2017 according to a KPMG report.

It said investment in technology would be significant this year too, as pressure continued to mount on the big four banks to return higher profits and cut costs.