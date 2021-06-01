Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An illegal foreign fishing vessel was boarded and destroyed by Australian authorities.
An illegal foreign fishing vessel was boarded and destroyed by Australian authorities.
News

Why border force sank fishing boat

by Angie Raphael
1st Jun 2021 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM

An Indonesian fishing vessel has been destroyed at sea after Australian authorities allegedly discovered illegal activity in a marine park near Darwin.

Three vessels were allegedly found to be illegally fishing in the Ashmore Reef Marine Park, about 840km west of Darwin, during a weekend in May.

About 179kg of trepang, also known as sea cucumber, and 5kg of fresh fish were seized as well as fishing equipment.

One of the vessels was also seized and “disposed of at sea”, Australian Border Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Three vessels were found to be illegally fishing in the Ashmore Reef Marine Park.
Three vessels were found to be illegally fishing in the Ashmore Reef Marine Park.

The crew from that boat were transferred to the two other vessels and they were escorted outside of the Australian exclusive economic zone.

Maritime Border Command Rear Admiral Mark Hill said illegal foreign fishing attempts had decreased in recent years but the threat remained.

“Across the region, foreign fishing fleets are moving from their usual fishing grounds to explore and exploit new ones,” he said.

“Our message to unauthorised foreign fishers is simple – we will intercept you, you will lose your catch, your equipment and possibly even your vessel.”

Originally published as Why border force sank fishing boat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam on the highway.

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News Casey Marr says she was in day five of a two week isolation period

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...