Why Australia might miss out on vaccine

The internet has allowed dangerous and unfounded theories about coronavirus, including the creation of a vaccine, to run wild. Picture: iStock

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has warned he can't "rule out" the threat of "vaccine nationalism" once a COVID-19 vaccine was created.

Mr Kelly said it was possible that the country that ultimately develops a coronavirus vaccine might hold out on the rest of the world, at least initially.

He told reporters that unfortunately, "the history of these types of things" showed nations tended to hoard vaccines at first.

"CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) was set up exactly for that purpose - to really encourage a global, collaborative effort for dealing with pandemics, and particularly and specifically in relation to vaccine development," he said.

"So I hope they will be successful, and I know that CEPI has, indeed, provided funds to, I believe, nine different vaccine candidates. One of them is here in Australia. And part of the contract for those funds is that there will not be a nationalist approach, and whatever is discovered will be made available for the whole of the world.

"Look, I can't rule it out, of course, but what I have seen is an enormous global effort."

