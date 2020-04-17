Why are there so many butterflies in Gladstone?

HAVE you noticed extra butterflies around the Gladstone region at the moment? There’s a reason behind the flurries.

Central Queensland University environmental science professor Simon Robson said changes to rainfall and temperature in recent months had made conditions very suitable for many species of butterfly and their host plants.

“They are ‘making hay while the sun shines’,” Prof Robson said.

“Normally numbers increase in summer but the last few months have resembled summer.”

He said the butterflies were always around the area, however the environmental changes had allowed them to reproduce at a higher rate than normal for this time of year.

“Many butterfly species are migratory so they can take ­advantage of local changes in food availability,” he said.

He said many parts of Australia had seen a recent increase in butterflies and he suspected they would be ­sticking around as long as we kept having “weird weather”.

“(It’s) good to see butterflies doing okay as there has been a global collapse in insects in general,” he said.

“Which is a disaster.”

He said people could download the Butterfly Australia app and become a part of a citizen science project monitoring the insect throughout the country.