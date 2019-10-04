Why Alliance has gone pink

Alliance Airlines' Breast Cancer Network Australia Livery Aircraft VH-NUU to lands in Gladstone on October 4.

ANYONE flying with Alliance Airlines in the next 12 months has a good chance their plane will be pink.

The VH-NUU Fokker 70, hailed as the Pink Lady, has been painted in Breast Cancer Network Australia branding and pink livery to support those Australians affected by the disease.

From today, the Pink Lady has commenced flights to Gladstone, Bundaberg and Port Macquarie.

Alliance aims for the plane to visit as many regional areas as possible in the next 12 months.

Alliance Airlines’ CEO Lee Schofield said he was proud to support the BCNA.

“The Pink Lady is a visual reminder of this cause and helps women and families affected by breast cancer know to source support from BCNA,” Mr Schofield said.

He said Alliance had supported BCNA since 2015 through many fundraisers.