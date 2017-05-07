Why a Gladstone man went to jail for unlicenced driving

CAUGHT: Tony Vernon, 41, will spend at least three months behind bars for unlicenced driving.

A JAIL term may seem like a harsh sentence for an unlicenced driving offence.

Unless you've repeatedly committed the same offence over and over again.

This was the case for Gladstone man Tony Vernon, 41 who pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges: one count of driving while disqualified by a court order, one count of breaching bail and one count of failing to report to police.

The court heard that during the past five years Vernon had been charged five times for unlicensed driving.

The most recent incident was on May 20, when he pulled over for a roadside breath test in Kin Kora and police asked to check his licence, police prosecutor Gavin Reece said.

Mr Reece said when Vernon pulled over, he admitted to police his licence had been disqualified by a court order.

The court heard Vernon told the police officers he had no reason to be driving.

The other two charges occurred on September 12 and November 14, 2016. Both times he breached his bail by either failing to appear as part of his bail conditions and failing to report.

The court heard Vernon had received multiple prison terms in the past for his offending, however each time they had either been suspended wholly with a probation order, or released immediately on parole.

Mr Reece said to stop Vernon from re-offending, serving actual time in jail would be necessary.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was a father of eight, and had a medical condition with his liver.

He said given public transport was "scarce" in Gladstone, his client often had to drive, despite having a disqualified licence.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Vernon to 10 months imprisonment, to serve at least three months and three weeks actually behind bars.

He will be released on parole on August 28, and will once again be unlicenced for three years.