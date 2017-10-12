Why a Gladstone man used a $100 note for a McDonald's feed

A GLADSTONE man told his lawyer he had no idea the money in his wallet was counterfeit cash.

Brandon John Hedley Prescott pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges; including two counts of utter forged document and one count of contravening the direction or requirement of police.

On June 28 the 34-year-old was questioned by police after he made two purchases using the fake cash.

At about 1.30pm Prescott walked into the Kirkwood McDonald's store and bought two Big Mac burgers.

He handed over a counterfeit $100 note, but received $87 of authentic cash in change.

It wasn't until Prescott left that the attendant at the registers saw something odd about the note, who showed her manager and called the police.

While that was happening, Prescott went and fuelled up his car $20 worth.

FAKE FIFTIES: Counterfeit money (file photo). CONTRIBUTED

Prescott received about $117 in real money through purchases using the counterfeit cash.

When officers caught up with Prescott later that day, he told them he had no idea the money was fake and wasn't sure where he had received it.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client did not have a criminal history, and did not realise himself the cash was counterfeit when he received it.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho accepted that the man could have picked up the money anywhere.

However said the fact was he still used the cash on two separate occasions.

"You're a 34-year-old man who has managed to stay out of trouble,” Ms Ho said.

For that reason, she did not record a conviction however, did impose a $500 fine.