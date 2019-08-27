Menu
BURN: A flare has been burning visibly on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG.
News

Why a Curtis Island plant has flared up

liana walker
by
27th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHUTDOWN work at the Santos GLNG plant is expected to be completed tomorrow morning along with flaring on Curtis Island.

A GLNG spokesperson said they were bringing Train 1 back online after the most significant planned inspection and maintenance shutdown since the start of operations.

"Flaring is part of the plant's operational and safety management system and during start-up some smoke and intermittent flaring can be expected,” they said.

"This is what we have seen over the last couple of days.”

GLNG would minimise flaring activity as they complete the safe restart of Train 1.

"When this is compete, the flare will return to its normal operation,” they said.

curtis island flare glng santos santos glng
Gladstone Observer

