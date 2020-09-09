Menu
Why 9/9/20 is a significant date

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Sep 2020 5:25 AM

EXCLUSIVE

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder support services will be bolstered by a $24 million cash injection from the Morrison Government.

The funding boost is expected to reduce the wait times for diagnostic services, as well as support Australian babies diagnosed with the condition, and their families.

The announcement coincides with Wednesday's International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day, held symbolically on the ninth day of the ninth month of the year to remind the world women should abstain from alcohol during their nine-month pregnancy.

International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day is held every year on the ninth day of the ninth month to encourage women not to drink alcohol during their pregnancy.

 

As much as 2 per cent of Australian babies are born with some form of FASD, a condition that involves a brain injury resulting from prenatal exposure to alcohol.

The funding boost builds upon $25 million announced in December, which went towards the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education in its bid to develop a national awareness campaign on the risks of drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

It brings the government's total investment into the fight against FASD to more than $75 million since 2012.

The Morrison Government has also made clear its support for mandatory pregnancy warning labels on alcoholic drinks.

At its July meeting, the Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation agreed to a mandatory label that would be implemented over the next three years.

