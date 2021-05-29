Why 20,826-day flag drought could finally end

Are you still not convinced the Demons are the real deal? They’re now 5-0 against the top nine teams in the competition – and their fans can dare to dream.

On the first full day of Victoria's fourth Covid lockdown, Melbourne staged its own shutdown variant on the Western Bulldogs with a performance that surely has its long-suffering fans nervously daring to dream.

On an eerie night at an empty Marvel Stadium, the Demons wrested top spot back off their opponents with a 28-point victory, taking their scoreline to an imposing 10-1.

That's already more wins than Simon Goodwin's team managed in a season last year.

There have been countless false dawns for the Demons over the decades, but it's impossible not to be excited by their extraordinary start to this season or tempted by what might yet come next.

On Grand Final day this year, it will be 20,826 days since Melbourne last won a flag - back in the year the Beatles toured Australia in 1964.

That seems an eternity away from here, but the Demons' form against the best sides in the AFL this year shows why they deserve to be flag favourites in this most even of seasons.

Melbourne has put itself into contention off the back of a pressure assault and a clinical team defence, with a 4-0 record against current top eight sides - the Bulldogs, Geelong, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.

If you add in the reigning premiers, Richmond, who are currently just out of the eight, the Demons are now 5-0 against the top nine sides.

They have the chance to cross another contender off their list next Friday night when they take on Brisbane at a venue that could be up for grabs, due to the Covid border issues.

The stingy Demons kept the normally free-flowing Bulldogs trapped out wide, denied corridor space and almost stuck in quicksand on the field and on the scoreboard.

Leaving aside last week's anomaly against the Crows, Melbourne has kept the best teams in the competition to low tallies.

They have restricted the Bulldogs to 59 points; Richmond to 48; Sydney to 58; Geelong to 60; and Greater Western Sydney to 68.

The Demons' back six, led by Jake Lever and Steven May, have been magnificent this season.

But this defensive mindset extends to the midfielders as well as the defensive forwards, who locked down on the Bulldogs' running half-backs.

As Steven May said on Fox Footy after the game: "It's no secret that the Bulldogs like to feed back and go around you and use their running half-backs. They have got a lot of elite midfielders, so we were happy to let them switch it if they wanted; we just wanted to keep the corridor jam-packed with our players."

It took 21 seconds of this match to show Melbourne's mindset and intent.

That's the time it took the Demons to wrest the ball out of the middle and for James Harmes to nail the first of his team's six goals in the opening term.

Goodwin and his coaching staff pulled off their midfield match-ups, opting to send Harmes to Tom Liberatore, instead of Marcus Bontempelli.

It proved a significant strategy, with Harmes limiting Libba's influence, while James Jordon spent some time on the Bont.

May said of the Harmes match-up on Liberatore: "Everyone thinks to tag Bont, he is a superstar of the league, no doubt … but we thought Libba has been the one who has been generating a lot of their outside use …

"He was still pretty good, Libba, but Harmesy was able to nullify that first use and then we could pressure their outside players."

While the Dogs midfielders still got plenty of the ball, they weren't able to have the influence required to stop the Demons.

The beauty of the Demons right now is that they have an even spread of contributors.

Yes, the stars such as Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Max Gawn and co are still vitally important, but this side has a deep spread that is the reason for their success so far this season.

Originally published as Why 20,826-day flag drought could finally end