Who's to blame for falling apprentice numbers?

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: ALE fourth-year apprentice Jack Todd learns to master fixing big machines like cranes.

THE END of the resources boom has seen a drastic decline in the number of apprenticeships on offer in Gladstone - and one Senator is laying the blame squarely at the feet of the Federal Government.

Labor's Chris Ketter says apprentice numbers in the seat of Flynn have dropped by 45% since 2013 "due to unnecessary and counter-productive LNP cuts” to TAFE training and apprentices.

"Despite the record lows in apprenticeship funding, (Flynn MP) Ken O'Dowd continues to aimlessly support failed policies like the Skilling Australians Fund,” Sen Ketter said.

Sen Ketter said the $1.5b fund, announced in the 2017 Budget, was a "bizarre” plan which would fall short of its goal to boost the number of apprenticeships in the nation by up to 300,000.

Mr O'Dowd responded to the Senator by pointing out apprenticeship figures peaked nationally in 2012, while the ALP was still in government.

"The biggest ever annual fall in apprentice numbers in Australia occurred in Labor's last year in government when they fell by 22 per cent from June 2012 to June 2013,” he said.

"Labor locked the Commonwealth into a five year funding agreement in 2012 that expired in June this year. Apprentice numbers and TAFE enrolments continued to decline during that period.”

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited chief executive Leigh Zimmerlie said the drop in apprentice positions in Gladstone in particular was a natural result of the end of the resources boom, and couldn't be attributed to just one government or policy.

"A lot of local mum and dad-type businesses lost their supervising tradesmen to higher paying jobs on (Curtis) island, and then they didn't have the staff available with the experience to take on apprentices,” she said.

"I just think the booms, when they do come, need to be handled very carefully by governments with respect to the long term.”

Ms Zimmerlie pointed to the State Government's $20,000 Youth Boost payment as one example of a policy stemming the decline in apprenticeship positions.

"I think quite a few people are taking it up directly with their employers, and that's why the drop has only been around 45%,” she said.

"My only concern is the longevity of those particular jobs. Are employers going to put them on for 12 months, get the funding then drop them off at the end?

"If you do take on an apprenticeship through an organisation... you get the training and the four years.”