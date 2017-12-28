Who's Queensland's best bus driver?

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: The search is on for Queensland's best bus driver and you get to choose.

THE search is on for the state's best bus driver.

TransLink has joined forces with the Queensland Bus Industry Council to launch the TransLink People's Choice award, which will be driven by nominations from customers.

It's your chance to say thank you to the driver who brings something special to your daily commute.

The award is open to all bus drivers working on public passenger services in Queensland and will recognise the contribution drivers make to ensuring customers travel safely and conveniently.

Transport and Main Road minister Mark Bailey said the award would celebrate bus drivers who went above and beyond to deliver excellent service for their customers.

"We've heard incredible stories of singing drivers, poets behind the wheel, and even drivers who have helped save people's lives while on the job," Mr Bailey said.

"This is a chance for those drivers to be recognised.

"But we need the public to play a part by identifying and nominating a deserving driver."

To nominate a driver go to translink.com.au and follow the links from the homepage.

Nominations close on January 31, and the finalists will be announced on April 3.

The winning driver will be awarded a trophy and $1000 cash prize at the 2018 QBIC Annual Awards in May.