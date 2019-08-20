Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Fitzgibbon, with NSW coach Brad Fittler during Blues Origin camp, is a contender to take over the Knights job. Picture: Getty Images
Craig Fitzgibbon, with NSW coach Brad Fittler during Blues Origin camp, is a contender to take over the Knights job. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Who’s next? Favourites emerge for Knights job

by Michael Carayannis
20th Aug 2019 5:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO former teammates of Nathan Brown and a rookie coach are the frontrunners to replace the Newcastle coach next year following his shock exit from the club.

Craig Fitzgibbon and Jason Ryles along with Adam O'Brien are the early favourites to lead the Knights in 2020 and beyond.

Fitzgibbon and Ryles played alongside Brown at St George Illawarra, with Brown and Fitzgibbon part of the Dragons' side that lost the 1999 grand final to Melbourne.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Fitzgibbon then moved to the Roosters where he starred for the club while Ryles was coached for much of his career at the Dragons when Brown took over in 2003.

They both farewelled the Dragons at the end of 2008.

Fitzgibbon and Ryles have long been considered head coaches in waiting having successfully transitioned into assistant roles since retiring.

Ryles has been Craig Bellamy's right-hand man this year having taking over that role from O'Brien.

 

O'Brien joined the Roosters this year after a decorated stint working under Bellamy at Melbourne. He too is expected to be a long-term coach at some stage.

Ryles has also been in the mix for another one of Brown's former jobs - the St Helens position.

Adam O'Brien enjoyed a decorated stint in Melbourne, before joining the Roosters this campaign.
Adam O'Brien enjoyed a decorated stint in Melbourne, before joining the Roosters this campaign.
Jason Ryles Ryles has been Storm coach Craig Bellamy’s right-hand man this year. Picture: AAP
Jason Ryles Ryles has been Storm coach Craig Bellamy’s right-hand man this year. Picture: AAP

More Stories

nathan brown newcastle knights nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    premium_icon 'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    News A GLADSTONE woman who told police she hid her bong from her children after police found it in a search warrant has been ordered to complete probation.

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Some members of Queensland Labor are pushing for a decision.

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital

    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.