Whopping sales from APLNG as gas giant reaps rewards

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

ORIGIN Energy doubled its sales revenues to $673.4 million during the June quarter, reaping the rewards of the ramp up of its Australia Pacific LNG site.

The oil and gas giant, which has a 37.5% stake in Curtis Island LNG export site APLNG, reported in its second quarter report higher LNG production.

Throughout May and June APLNG ran at 10% above nameplate capacity as part of a 90-day operational phase finance lenders' test.

Origin Energy chief executive Frank Calabria said the test was a "significant step" towards unlocking $US3.4 billion of shareholder guarantees for project debt by September this year.

"Australia Pacific LNG continues to hit milestones and has now concluded the 90-day operational phase of the two train project finance lenders' test," Mr Calabria said.

Origin Energy's second quarter report revealed the Curtis Island site generated $1.46 billion of sales for the company in the year ending June 2017, and shipped 33 LNG cargoes in the past three months.

Mr Calabria said APLNG also continued to be a "major supplier" of gas to Australia's east coast, providing 20% of total annual demand.