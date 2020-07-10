Who will get the $750 payment in Gladstone?

Economic Support Payments of $750 will start hitting Gladstone residents bank accounts from July 13.

Economic Support Payments of $750 will start hitting Gladstone residents bank accounts from July 13.

PENSIONERS, families and carers from the Gladstone region will soon see the second round of the $750 Economic Support Payment in their bank accounts, with payments being issued from July 13.

The Economic Support Payments ESP were announced by the federal government when the global pandemic hit, to help boost local economies and assist low income earners.

Anyone who has been receiving the $550 coronavirus supplement, as part of unemployment benefits, will not get the $750 payment.

Below is a list of eligible recipients who will get the $750 payment, including aged pensioners, carers and people who get the disability support payment.

A Services Australia spokesman said you must get an eligible payment or concession card and be living in Australia to receive the payment.

“We’ll pay the Economic Support Payments straight into your bank account,” the spokesman said.

“If you have a Cashless Debit Card we’ll pay the Economic Support Payments into your card. “If you are income managed, the payments will be 100 per cent income managed.”

For families, the spokesman said if you claim Family Tax Benefit as a lump sum, you’ll get your $750 payment with your lump sum.

“You’ll get your second ESP after you’ve claimed for 2020-21 and confirmed your income, you can’t do this until July 2021,” the spokesman said.

The good news is the ESP is not taxable and is not counted as income.

“The exact date will be different for everyone,” the spokesman said.

“It’s not linked to your regular payment date.

“We’ll start issuing it from July 13, 2020.

“You should see it in your bank account sometime between July 15, and the end of July.”

Eligible recipients are people who are on the following payments: