Miss Deelicious, (Nadisha Johnson) is hosting a Pin Up Girls competition in Mount Larcom in November. (Photo Above and Beyond Aerial productions)
Offbeat

Who will be Miss Rockin’ Retro?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
ANYONE who’s ever dreamt of being a pin-up girl for a day will have the chance at an event this month.

The inaugural Miss Retro Rocking, hosting by Gladstone Pin-up girl Miss Deelicious (Nadisha Johnson), is being held in conjunction with the Mt Larcom Tourist Park Retro and Rhyme Show on November 16.

“About four years ago I entered my first pin-up competition here in Gladstone and was absolutely hooked,” Ms Johnson said.

“Unfortunately there wasn’t any other local comps so I decided to start a Facebook community to help bring pin up to Central Queensland.

“I have hosted a few other comps in 1770 and Baffle Creek and now Mt Larcom.”

At the event will be plenty of cars, music, stalls and makeup artist Scarlet Maiden who will be doing free Pin-up style makeup for competitors.

The girls will be judged on whether they suit the rock and roll theme, stage presence and audience interaction. So far six girls have entered.

To enter Miss Retro Rocking send Pin-up girls of Queensland a message on Facebook or dress up and pop on down before 11:30 to sign in for the competition.

Miss Retro Rocking

When: November 16, 10am – 6pm

Where: Mt Larcom Tourist Park

Cost: Free

