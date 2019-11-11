Who was Kumanjayi Walker? His family speaks

Arnold Walker, who was shot and killed by police, had been in foster care in Yuendumu for most of his life. Picture: Facebook

Arnold Walker, who was shot and killed by police, had been in foster care in Yuendumu for most of his life. Picture: Facebook

Kumanjayi Walker was "still a young fella" who was looking forward to returning home to his immediate family in Papunya, his grandmother Alison Multa has told the Centralian Advocate.

Speaking at a snap protest held in front of Alice Springs Police Station on Sunday, Ms Multa said Mr Walker had been in foster care in Yuendumu for most of his life.

"He had plans to visit family and see his grandfather," Ms Multa said.

"He really missed us and was really sad to be away from us."

Mr Walker’s family question a police officer at the Alice Springs Hospital late on Saturday night, hoping to find out if he was still alive. Picture: EMMA MURRAY

The eldest of three boys, grandmothers Susie and Doreen Lane said Kumanjayi Walker was a "funny and friendly" young man who had a lot of friends.

The women substantiated claims NT Police had failed to adequately inform the family of Kumanjayi Walker's status, saying that they still didn't know where his body was and that they "just wanted the truth."

Mr Walker was shot by a police officer about 7.15pm Saturday and was given first aid at the police station but died. Picture: Facebook

"My two sisters were at Alice Springs Hospital last night and they wouldn't let them see him," Ms Multa said.

"After this we want to go and see where his body is and hold him and have a ceremony."

Police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon Kumanjayi Walker was shot by a police officer about 7.15pm Saturday and was given first aid at the police station but died.

Speaking to the Centralian Advocate, grandmother Serita Lane said she hadn't slept since hearing the news of the shooting on Saturday afternoon, and had been answering calls from concerned family members looking for answers since the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We asked police, we just want to find out if my grandson is alive or dead?" Ms Lane said.

"We can't tell you and we don't know anything is what they said to us."

"I was there from 10pm, I have a little baby but I just wanted to hear the news. I was just waiting for the answer to hear if he had passed away."

Despite media reports to the contrary, 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker had no children.