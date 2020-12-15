Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Golf

Who took the honours in inaugural inter-zone pennants

Pam McKay
15th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON’S Andrew Winter had the honour of being the first player to register a win in Sunday’s inaugural inter-zone pennants.

He was part of the Keppel Zone’s Division 2 team and was the first back in the clubhouse, having prevailed 7 and 6 against the Curtis Zone’s Chuck Miles.

Photos
View Gallery

That would set the tone for the day, with Keppel going on to claim an overall victory of 10.5 to 5.5 to claim the Gurney Clamp Shield.

They were in good form on fairways of the Rockhampton Golf Course, winning Division 1 5.5 to 2.5 and Division 2 5 to 3.

Keppel was captained by Yeppoon’s Trevor Tougher, while Curtis was led by Biloela’s Adam Mollis.

The golfers teed off in perfect conditions on Sunday morning, but an afternoon storm had those left on the course running for cover.

The victorious Keppel Zone Division 1 team (from left) Aaron Longbottom (Rockhampton), Damien Ling (Rockhampton), Tim McMaster (Rockhampton), Trevor Tougher (Yeppoon), Richie Pershouse (Rockhampton), Chris Richards (Yeppoon), Rowan Coombes (Rockhampton) and Boyd Watts (Yeppoon).
The victorious Keppel Zone Division 1 team (from left) Aaron Longbottom (Rockhampton), Damien Ling (Rockhampton), Tim McMaster (Rockhampton), Trevor Tougher (Yeppoon), Richie Pershouse (Rockhampton), Chris Richards (Yeppoon), Rowan Coombes (Rockhampton) and Boyd Watts (Yeppoon).

When the weather cleared, they returned to the course, with Keppel rounding out a memorable victory.

Yeppoon Golf Club manager Chris Richards, who played on Sunday, was a driving force in getting the Keppel Zone pennants going.

The first edition of the interclub competition featured three clubs – Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park – which fielded teams in two men’s divisions.

The second edition, which teed off last month, has expanded to include North Rockhampton, a third men’s division and a women’s division.

Inter-zone pennants between Keppel and Curtis zones, Rockhampton Golf Club.
Inter-zone pennants between Keppel and Curtis zones, Rockhampton Golf Club.

Richards said it was fantastic to see the event grow, and to now include an inter-zone event against Curtis, which includes the Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island and Biloela clubs.

“There was nothing when I first started at Yeppoon a couple of years ago, so it was high on my agenda to get something going because I’d played it all my junior career,” Richards said.

“It’s great to see it happening.

“The team camaraderie is fantastic; it brings all the clubs together which doesn’t usually happen with golf.”

Golf Central Queensland has started talks with the Wide Bay District Golf Association with a view to introducing an inter-district pennants match next year.

Keppel Zone's Aaron Lacey tees off.
Keppel Zone's Aaron Lacey tees off.

Sunday’s results were

Division 1: Keppel’s individual results were Tim McMaster squared his match with Russ Hartley. Rowan Coombes 3 and 1 over Corey Heslin, Damien Ling 3 and 1 over Matt Crosley, Trevor Tougher 2 and 1 over Andrew Nolan, Chris Richards 2 and 1 over Troy Lonsdale, Aaron Longbottom 4 and 2 over Blaise Ramsay. The Curtis zone winners were Adam Mollis 4 and 3 over Boyd Watts, Dylan Parish 3 and 1 over Richie Pershouse.

Division 2: Keppel winners were Andrew Winter 7 and 6 over Chuck Miles, Izak Gobler 5 and 3 over Hayden Armstrong, Kyle Arstall 5 and 3 over Ross Craven, Sagren Govender 4 and 2 over Clint Storch, Aaron Lacey 3 and 2 over Adam Drochmann. Curtis winners were Richard Gibson 4 and 2 over Wes Swaffield, Brett Lindenbrg 4 and 3 over Simeon Lewis, John Ngatai 3 and 2 over Allen Hunt.

emu park golf club keppel zone men's pennants pennants golf rockhampton golf club yeppoon golf club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dysart teen charged over burglary of home

        Premium Content Dysart teen charged over burglary of home

        News Police will allege the 17 year old from Dysart stole a wallet, watch, mobile phone and an Xbox One Console.

        DV offender pretended to be postman to attract attention

        Premium Content DV offender pretended to be postman to attract attention

        News “I’ve left my own house because she had nowhere to go.”

        NAMED: 13 Gladstone businesses that opened in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 Gladstone businesses that opened in 2020

        Business Only The Observer has the comprehensive list.

        Woman hospitalised after Gladstone CBD crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gladstone CBD crash

        News The woman suffered leg injuries as a result of the incident.