Who starred in the Cyclones’ CQ Cup victory

Rockyhampton Cyclones player Emily Nasser (left) and Bundaberg's Georgia Herbener on court in the CQ Cup clash on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Jann Houley

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones have posted their first wins in the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup.

The teams scored impressive victories on their home floor against Bundaberg in Round 2 of the four-way intercity competition on Sunday.

The Rockets stormed to an 80-point win, while the Cyclones got home by 17 points.

Cyclones coach Ben Greany said it was an important win for his side, which was soundly beaten by Mackay last week.

Centre Tai Wakelin-Gray put in another powerhouse performance, dominating the boards, while Tori Rouse was on target, leading the team’s scoring with 21 points.

“It was a fantastic result,” Greany said.

“We got off to a good start but we let them back into the game in the second quarter.

“We had to play pretty hard through the second and third quarters but in the fourth we started to pull away from them and ended up with a fairly comfortable lead at the end.”

Greany saw improvement in three areas of the Cyclones’ game on Sunday – they won the rebound count, they hit their shots much better and their pressure defence was very solid.

He was also able to give all 12 of his players some court time.

He praised the efforts of Wakelin-Grey and Rouse, who were inspirational against Bundaberg.

“Tye was our outstanding performer. She had 16 rebounds, with five of those being offensive rebounds,” he said.

“I told her before the game, I don’t care if you don’t score a single point but I want to see how many rebounds you can get.

“She took the challenge, she really stepped up and dominated on the boards.

“Tori, our ‘Jill of all trades’, had a really good game as well. She’s a great scorer, a great athlete and she can do some wonderful things.”

The Rockhampton Cyclones scored a 17-point win over Bundaberg at Adani Arena on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

The Cyclones are on the road to Gladstone this weekend, keen to make it back-to-back wins.

Greany expects the opposition to take a different defensive approach to the one they employed in their pre-season match-up.

“They played a lot of zone against us in the pre-season but they played Bundaberg (last week) and beat them with some man-to-man pressure defence,” he said.

“My expectations would be the man-to-man pressure defence, but I feel like we have a bit more size and a bit more speed and I think we can manage that pressure well, now that we’ve been first of all tested and, if you want, taught a lesson by Mackay.

“We’ve turned that around and we showed what we could do against Bundaberg.

“We still have some stuff to fix up, some fine-tuning to do, but I think we can take Gladstone.”

CQ Cup Round 2 results

Women: Mackay Meteorettes 94 d Bundaberg Bears 61, Rockhampton Cyclones 71 d Bundaberg Bears 54

Men: Mackay Meteors 109 d Bundaberg Bulls 37, Rockhampton Rockets 109 d Bundaberg Bulls 29

