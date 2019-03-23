Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
todays searched for phrase on the NSW election
Politics

Voters are asking Google who to vote for

23rd Mar 2019 4:00 PM

Help! Who should I vote for?

That's what the people of NSW were asking Google today, with popularity of a number of voting-related topics surging at 8am when voters awoke and realised they had to get down to a polling booth and make a decision.

A Google Trends analysis shows the NSW election dominating today's search topics across the state, with the search terms "Who should I vote for NSW election", "Who to vote for NSW" and "Who do I vote for NSW" all zooming up the charts.

One eastern suburbs voter, who did not want to be named, said she had woken up this morning with the sudden realisation she hadn't been focusing on the election at all.

"My husband and I sat up in bed and Googled it," she said.

More Stories

editors picks games and gadgets google search technology voting

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    News See all the photos from the inaugural women in business awards at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

    Water meters to be replaced over coming months

    Water meters to be replaced over coming months

    News Meters more than 10 years old set for replacement.

    RESTRICTED: Asbestos confirmed in local school

    premium_icon RESTRICTED: Asbestos confirmed in local school

    News 'Safety and wellbeing of students and staff is the highest priority'

    Funding boost for coral bleach education in Gladstone

    premium_icon Funding boost for coral bleach education in Gladstone

    News Find out how this education institution will use the funds