Who is in the RLG top 20?

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Observer would love to hear from fans of the established Gladstone-based clubs Tannum Seagulls, Calliope Roosters, Gladstone Wallabys, Gladstone Brothers and Gladstone Valleys as to who they think should be in the Rugby League Gladstone top-20 male and female players' list and why.

The players must have played at least one season in the RLG competition.

With no Gladstone action for the next few weeks, now's the ideal time to have a think about who they are and remember - all playing positions need to be filled.

RLG have produced many star players who have made the grade over the years.

Vince Mellars has played 24 NRL games with the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters, followed by a professional career in England from 2010-13.

Brothers A-grade: Vince Mellars (third from back left) with his Gladstone Brothers team in 2013. PICTURE: Jake Jones

He also played for Gladstone Brothers, as has Justin Cridland, who has gone on to bigger things in Touch with North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL Touch Premiership competition and the Australian Emus Open men's team that was to play in the Trans-Tasman Test Series in Newcastle on the Anzac Day weekend but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Bill Cullen is another who played for Calliope Roosters before he tried out for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

Cullen has since played for CQ Capras (54 games) before switching to rival club Eastern Suburbs Tigers.

Chelsea Baker kicks a conversion. PICTURE: Daniel Pockett

Wallabys' Chelsea Baker has represented Queensland and Australia at the highest level and one would think she is a shoe-in for the number one mantle as Gladstone's greatest female league player.

We want to know who is in your top 20 male and female players - from the best at number one to 20 and why.

The timeline is two weeks or until 5pm, May 25.

Contact Nick Kossatch on 4970 3059 / nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au or Jacobbe McBride on 4970 3004 / jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au with your top 20.

