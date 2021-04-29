Who is Gladstone Ports Corp’s interim CEO?

Gladstone Ports Corporation”s board has appointed Colin Cassidy as interim CEO while they search for a permanent replacement. Picture: Chrissy Harris

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has appointed Colin Cassidy as its interim CEO.

But just who is the executive and what is his background?

Colin Cassidy is an experienced senior executive who has worked in local and state government and industry sectors for almost 40 years.

Mr Cassidy began his career with the then Moreton Shire Council (now Ipswich City Council) as a town planner in 1981 and worked there for almost 10 years.

From there he spent five years as an adjunct lecturer at the University of Queensland, delivering lectures in planning theory and practice subjects as part of the Bachelor of Regional and Town Planning.

In 1991, Mr Cassidy joined the Queensland state government in the Department of Local Government, Housing and State Planning, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was employed in various roles including manager, team leader and project leader across 15 years until February 2006, when he jumped ship to another government department.

As the Department of Local Government, Planning, Sport and Recreation executive director Sustainable Planning, Mr Cassidy saw increased responsibility.

There he led the planning group including development facilitation, statutory planning, regional planning and associated infrastructure planning arrangements, for two years and two months.

What followed was 11 years of executive director, deputy director general and general manager roles in the Department of State Development, Infrastructure and Planning.

From February 2019 to 2021, Mr Cassidy was a part-time member of the Department of Regional Development and Manufacturing’s audit and risk management committee.

During that time, for 11 months from November 2019, Mr Cassidy was acting CEO of the GasFields Commission Queensland.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation Board has advised Mr Cassidy will commence as interim Chief Executive Officer on May 4.

“Mr Cassidy is a former public sector senior executive with almost 40 years of leadership experience across a diverse range of disciplines at state, regional and local government levels,” the Gladstone Ports Corporation board wrote.

“He has proven success in delivering outcomes in land use planning, infrastructure, corporate governance (including as an external governance committee member), business planning and service delivery, strategic policy, industry development and investment attraction roles.”

Mr Cassidy will remain as interim CEO, after replacing acting CEO Craig Walker, until the board conducts a global search for a permanent candidate.

