Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucky Winner: Nola Last and Kristie Masters work at a Gladstone news agency where a Division One ticket was sold.
Lucky Winner: Nola Last and Kristie Masters work at a Gladstone news agency where a Division One ticket was sold. Matt Taylor GLA211018LOTT
News

Who is $440k richer?

Glen Porteous
by
21st Oct 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOTTO players have often dreamed, fantasised or even joked about a big win, but right now one lucky Clinton Park News and Gifts customer has $443,883 reasons to celebrate.

Saturday night Queensland lotto, 'The Lott' has made one Gladstone resident almost half-a-million dollars richer.

As of yesterday afternoon the first division winner was yet to claim the prize.

"I hope it is a local and a regular who comes through the shop," news agency employee Nola Last said.

"We might never know who won it because if they are registered the winner is notified directly about it.

"There are three of us - myself, Kristie Masters or Jett Armstrong - and either one of us could have sold the lucky ticket."

This isn't the first time Lady Luck crossed paths with the news agency, with an NRG syndicate winning $1,108,604 in November 2015.

The winning ticket had another news agent employee, Ms Masters, dreaming about what she would do if she won almost half-a-million dollars.

"It might sound a bit boring but I would put it in a savings account, pay off debts and help out family and friends," she said.

The chance of choosing all six winning numbers for Division One with a single game is one in 8,145,060.

Lotto draws are conducted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with 45 balls numbered from 1 to 45 with eight selected at random by a drawing machine.

The first six balls chosen are the winning numbers and the last two are the supplementary numbers and the chance of choosing all six winning numbers for Division One with a single game is one in 8,145,060.

Related Items

clinton park newsagency gladstone newsagency lotto lotto winner
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Best of the best shine on stage

    premium_icon GALLERY: Best of the best shine on stage

    News The 2018 Gladstone Eisteddfod Showcase Gala wraps up this year's event at GECC

    • 21st Oct 2018 3:48 PM
    GALLERY: Parklands alive with activity for River Glow

    premium_icon GALLERY: Parklands alive with activity for River Glow

    News Lights filled the air as emergency services taught on-lookers.

    Driver freed from crash at Calliope

    Driver freed from crash at Calliope

    News It happened at an intersection in Calliope.

    Prelude to summer: warmer week predicted for the region

    Prelude to summer: warmer week predicted for the region

    Weather How hot will it get across the Gladstone region?

    Local Partners