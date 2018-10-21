Who is $440k richer?

Lucky Winner: Nola Last and Kristie Masters work at a Gladstone news agency where a Division One ticket was sold.

Lucky Winner: Nola Last and Kristie Masters work at a Gladstone news agency where a Division One ticket was sold. Matt Taylor GLA211018LOTT

LOTTO players have often dreamed, fantasised or even joked about a big win, but right now one lucky Clinton Park News and Gifts customer has $443,883 reasons to celebrate.

Saturday night Queensland lotto, 'The Lott' has made one Gladstone resident almost half-a-million dollars richer.

As of yesterday afternoon the first division winner was yet to claim the prize.

"I hope it is a local and a regular who comes through the shop," news agency employee Nola Last said.

"We might never know who won it because if they are registered the winner is notified directly about it.

"There are three of us - myself, Kristie Masters or Jett Armstrong - and either one of us could have sold the lucky ticket."

This isn't the first time Lady Luck crossed paths with the news agency, with an NRG syndicate winning $1,108,604 in November 2015.

The winning ticket had another news agent employee, Ms Masters, dreaming about what she would do if she won almost half-a-million dollars.

"It might sound a bit boring but I would put it in a savings account, pay off debts and help out family and friends," she said.

Lotto draws are conducted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with 45 balls numbered from 1 to 45 with eight selected at random by a drawing machine.

The first six balls chosen are the winning numbers and the last two are the supplementary numbers and the chance of choosing all six winning numbers for Division One with a single game is one in 8,145,060.