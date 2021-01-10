Who got the rain? Totals around Gladstone

Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity with rain falling across the region on Saturday.

Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity with rain falling across the region on Saturday.

Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port City on Saturday.

Some parts of the region reached close to 30mm, with the highest rainfall recording at Biloela (28mm) and Bulburin (25mm).

Closer to the city, Gladstone Airport recorded 4mm, Boyne Island, Benaraby and Calliope all recorded 1mm respectively.

Iveragh missed out on the rain with 0mm recorded.

Looking forward Gladstone is expected to have a possible shower with a 40 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

The rest of the week is expected to have partly cloudy conditions with a minimum of 22-23C and a maximum of 31C.

Jan 9 Totals since 9am

Miriam Vale 6mm

Captain Creek 9mm

Bulburin 25mm

Nagoorin 24mm

Iveragh 0mm

Benaraby 1mm

Boyne Island 1mm

Gladstone 3.2mm

Gladstone Airport 4mm

Calliope 1mm

Biloela 28mm