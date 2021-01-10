Who got the rain? Totals around Gladstone
Gladstone had some welcome relief from the humidity as rain rolled over the Port City on Saturday.
Some parts of the region reached close to 30mm, with the highest rainfall recording at Biloela (28mm) and Bulburin (25mm).
Closer to the city, Gladstone Airport recorded 4mm, Boyne Island, Benaraby and Calliope all recorded 1mm respectively.
Iveragh missed out on the rain with 0mm recorded.
Looking forward Gladstone is expected to have a possible shower with a 40 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.
The rest of the week is expected to have partly cloudy conditions with a minimum of 22-23C and a maximum of 31C.
Jan 9 Totals since 9am
Miriam Vale 6mm
Captain Creek 9mm
Bulburin 25mm
Nagoorin 24mm
Iveragh 0mm
Benaraby 1mm
Boyne Island 1mm
Gladstone 3.2mm
Gladstone Airport 4mm
Calliope 1mm
Biloela 28mm