WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Totals around Gladstone
GLADSTONE has welcomed in a downpour of rain yesterday as storms rolled in over the Port City.
Parts of the region reached close to 50mm with the highest rainfall recording at Boyne Island with 48mm.
Benaraby also received a good soaking recording 46mm along with Gladstone receiving 44mm and 42mm at the Airport and Radar respectively.
The August average rainfall for Gladstone Airport is 31mm and 2.5 days of rain above 1mm.
Looking forward Gladstone is expected to have a mostly sunny afternoon with light winds today, with similar conditions predicted tomorrow.
Today a max of 26 and tomorrow a minimum of 12 and maximum of 24.
Sun is expected to return for Monday’s public holiday.
Totals to 9am:
Boyne Island: 48mm
Benaraby: 46mm
Gladstone Airport: 44mm
Gladstone Radar: 42mm
Miriam Vale: 37mm
Calliope: 36mm
Iveragh: 34mm
Captain Creek: 33mm
Raglan Creek: 29mm
Nagoorin: 29mm
