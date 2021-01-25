Who got the rain? Totals across Gladstone region

Gladstone had some welcome rain overnight.

Welcomed rain swept across the region on Sunday night, giving some parts of Gladstone more than 20mm of rain.

Rosedale recorded the highest amount of rain with 21mm at Barnetts Rd, followed by the Gladstone Airport which recorded 19mm.

Miriam Vale came a close third with 11mm recorded at the Westwood Range and 8mm recorded in the township.

Some parts of the region were not as lucky and only received 1-3mm.

Bulburin recorded 3mm and Nagoorin and Boyne Island reached 1mm respectively.

Looking forward, more rain and a possible thunderstorm are expected today however it will become less likely this afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week is expected to bring more wet weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 32C.

Totals since 9am

Miriam Vale 8mm

Westwood Range 11mm

Captain Creek 4mm

Barnetts Rd 21mm

Bulburin 3mm

Table Tops 0mm

Nagoorin 1mm

Cedar Vale 1mm

Iveragh 1mm

Awoonga Dam 5mm

Benaraby 4mm

Gladstone Radar 5mm

Gladstone Airport 19mm

Calliope 3mm