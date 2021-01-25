Who got the rain? Totals across Gladstone region
Welcomed rain swept across the region on Sunday night, giving some parts of Gladstone more than 20mm of rain.
Rosedale recorded the highest amount of rain with 21mm at Barnetts Rd, followed by the Gladstone Airport which recorded 19mm.
Miriam Vale came a close third with 11mm recorded at the Westwood Range and 8mm recorded in the township.
Some parts of the region were not as lucky and only received 1-3mm.
Bulburin recorded 3mm and Nagoorin and Boyne Island reached 1mm respectively.
Looking forward, more rain and a possible thunderstorm are expected today however it will become less likely this afternoon and evening.
The rest of the week is expected to bring more wet weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 32C.
Totals since 9am
Miriam Vale 8mm
Westwood Range 11mm
Captain Creek 4mm
Barnetts Rd 21mm
Bulburin 3mm
Table Tops 0mm
Nagoorin 1mm
Cedar Vale 1mm
Iveragh 1mm
Awoonga Dam 5mm
Benaraby 4mm
Gladstone Radar 5mm
Gladstone Airport 19mm
Calliope 3mm