WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Storm totals

Storm activity headed to Gladstone on February 27. PHOTO: Allie Feder

THE skies put on a show for Gladstone once again on last night with heavy rain falling on parts of the area during lightning storms.

Boyne Island recorded the highest total of 47mm, followed by Nagoorin with 41mm and Benaraby with 38mm.

Gladstone airport received 9mm while the radar recorded 22mm.

The wind speeds reached up to 56km/h.

This month 243.8mm has been recorded at the airport.

BoM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said more storms are likely tomorrow.

There is the possibility of isolated rainfall in excess of 10mm.

“Most places won’t be getting much,” Ms Hoff said.

“They’re quite isolated totals.”

She said storms would occur from late morning.

Tomorrow’s high is expected to be 32C with a minimum of 23C.