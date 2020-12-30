WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Gladstone soaked in 24 hours

The Port City has received a good soaking over the last 24 hours.

Areas surrounding Gladstone also received good rainfall with 69mm recorded at Boyne Island, 57mm at Benaraby and 40mm in Miriam Vale.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said the rain was likely to continue into the next two days.

“We’re looking at a trough system in the area for the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

“With that we do have an increased risk of heavy rainfalls in the Capricornia district.

“We could see some more heavy rainfall totals over the coming days and the tropical air mass.”

Mr Thompson said cloud cover in the area, combined with a cool air mass, was keeping temperatures down around Gladstone with a top of 25C predicted for Wednesday and up to about 29C on Thursday for New Year’s Eve.

“The best chance (for rain) is probably through this evening and into tomorrow,” he said.

“Tomorrow night there’s probably less of a chance than today but we’re still in a very moist atmosphere - that tropical air means we could get showers at any stage.”

Overall for the year, Mr Thompson said Gladstone’s rainfall was somewhat close to the average.

“The average is 886mm for the year, we’ve had about 600mm,” he said.

“We’ll likely end up just below the year average.

“We’re forecasting closer to 100mm or so over the next day and half.”

He reminded residents to keep an eye out for weather warnings over the coming days as the rain continued.

Rainfall totals:

Miriam Vale: 40mm

Westwood Range: 81mm

Ferndale: 67mm

Captain Creek: 42mm

Benaraby: 57mm

Boyne Island: 69mm

Gladstone Radar: 88mm

Gladstone Airport: 45mm

Calliope: 30mm

Nagoorin: 38mm