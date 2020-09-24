Menu
Yesterday’s downpour brought a months worth of rain to one CQ town.
Weather

WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Downpour soaks CQ

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
AREAS around Cental Queensland received a good soaking during yesterday’s downpour.

In the Gladstone region, Miriam Vale and Captain Creek received the largest amount of rain with 28mm falling in both towns.

Gladstone Radar also felt the wet with 26mm dropping on the Port City.

Benaraby and Nagoorin each recorded 9mm while the Gladstone Airport received 7.2mm

The Gladstone September average rainfall is 26mm and so far this month 24.8mm have been officially recorded at the radar station.

In Rockhampton the city centre recorded 0.6mm with the largest downpour of 11mm received at Upper Ulam Road.

St Lawrence received 5.6mm and Pacific Heights 5.2mm.

Yeppoon, Hedlow Airfield, Marlborough Creek and Byfield each recorded 3mm.

The September rainfall average for Rockhampton is 24.2mm. So far this month 3.2mm has been recorded.

In the Beef Capital there is a 20 per cent chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 31C expected today.

Gladstone is even less likely to receive rain with a 10 per cent chance and a maximum of 29C predicted.

Rain totals 9am September 23 to 8am September 24

Gladstone:

Gladstone Radar: 26mm

Gladstone Airport: 7.2mm

Benaraby: 9mm

Miriam Vale: 28mm

Captain Creek: 28mm

Nagoorin: 9mm

Rockhampton:

Rockhampton: 0.6mm

Hedlow Airfield: 3mm

Yeppoon: 3mm

South Yaamba: 0.4mm

Williamson RAAF: 1.2mm

Marlborough Helipad: 1mm

Marlborough Creek: 3mm

St Lawrence: 5.6mm

Samuel Hill: 1.2mm

The Glen: 0.8mm

Westwood: 1mm

Broadmeadows: 1.8mm

Upper Ulam Road: 11mm

Pacific Heights: 5.2mm

Byfield: 3mm

cq weather gladstone rainfall gladstone weather rainfall totals rockhampton rain rockhampton weather tmbweather
