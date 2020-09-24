WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Downpour soaks CQ
AREAS around Cental Queensland received a good soaking during yesterday’s downpour.
In the Gladstone region, Miriam Vale and Captain Creek received the largest amount of rain with 28mm falling in both towns.
Gladstone Radar also felt the wet with 26mm dropping on the Port City.
Benaraby and Nagoorin each recorded 9mm while the Gladstone Airport received 7.2mm
The Gladstone September average rainfall is 26mm and so far this month 24.8mm have been officially recorded at the radar station.
In Rockhampton the city centre recorded 0.6mm with the largest downpour of 11mm received at Upper Ulam Road.
St Lawrence received 5.6mm and Pacific Heights 5.2mm.
Yeppoon, Hedlow Airfield, Marlborough Creek and Byfield each recorded 3mm.
The September rainfall average for Rockhampton is 24.2mm. So far this month 3.2mm has been recorded.
In the Beef Capital there is a 20 per cent chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 31C expected today.
Gladstone is even less likely to receive rain with a 10 per cent chance and a maximum of 29C predicted.
Rain totals 9am September 23 to 8am September 24
Gladstone:
Gladstone Radar: 26mm
Gladstone Airport: 7.2mm
Benaraby: 9mm
Miriam Vale: 28mm
Captain Creek: 28mm
Nagoorin: 9mm
Rockhampton:
Rockhampton: 0.6mm
Hedlow Airfield: 3mm
Yeppoon: 3mm
South Yaamba: 0.4mm
Williamson RAAF: 1.2mm
Marlborough Helipad: 1mm
Marlborough Creek: 3mm
St Lawrence: 5.6mm
Samuel Hill: 1.2mm
The Glen: 0.8mm
Westwood: 1mm
Broadmeadows: 1.8mm
Upper Ulam Road: 11mm
Pacific Heights: 5.2mm
Byfield: 3mm