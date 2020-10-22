Menu
Gladstone received a good soaking in last nights storms.
Weather

WHO GOT THE RAIN: Almost a month’s worth falls in one night

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 10:03 AM
STORMS rolling through overnight made it past the Gladstone dome providing a good soaking to the Port City with 57mm falling overnight at the radar - almost the October average of 59.1mm.

Plenty of rain fell in other parts of the region including 45mm at Calliope, 39mm at Boyne Island, 35mm at Raglan and 29mm at Benaraby.

Further south didn’t receive as much of a splash with just 6mm at Miriam Vale and 3mm at Captain Creek.

Further west Nagoorin recorded 17mm while out in Banana, Biloela received a massive drop of 51mm.

BoM meteorologist Livio Regano said this type of storm activity was usual for the second half of October.

“What happened yesterday came earlier and more intense than expected,” Mr Regano said.

He said there was no reason why Gladstone couldn’t receive similar storm activities today as an upper trough moves towards the coast.

He said tomorrow should be quieter however another trough was likely to form over the weekend.

“By Sunday it could start another round of storms,” he said.

Rainfall totals

Gladstone Radar: 57mm

Biloela: 51mm

Calliope: 45mm

Boyne Island: 39mm

Raglan: 35mm

Benaraby: 29mm

Gladstone Airport: 20mm

Nagoorin: 17mm

Miriam Vale: 6mm

Captain Creek: 3mm

