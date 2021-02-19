Menu
Gladstone had some welcomed rain on Thursday afternoon.
Weather

Who got the most rain? Totals in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 7:19 AM
Showers scattered across the Gladstone Region providing much needed relief on Thursday afternoon.

Some parts of the region reached close to 10mm, with the highest rainfall recording at Benaraby (9mm).

Iveragh was a close second, with the locality reaching 8mm.

Miriam Vale and Westwood recorded 3mm respectively, and Captain Creek recorded 5mm.

Gladstone Airport recorded the lowest rainfall at 1.6mm.

The weekend is expected to have cloudy conditions, with a minimum of 21C and a maximum of 34C.

Rainfall since Thursday 9am

Gladstone Airport 1.6mm

Boyne Island 6mm

Benaraby 9mm

Iveragh 8mm

Nagoorin 1mm

Miriam Vale 3mm

Westwood 3mm

Captain Creek 5mm

