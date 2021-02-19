Who got the most rain? Totals in Gladstone

Gladstone had some welcomed rain on Thursday afternoon.

Showers scattered across the Gladstone Region providing much needed relief on Thursday afternoon.

The weekend is expected to have cloudy conditions, with a minimum of 21C and a maximum of 34C.

Rainfall since Thursday 9am

Gladstone Airport 1.6mm

Boyne Island 6mm

Benaraby 9mm

Iveragh 8mm

Nagoorin 1mm

Miriam Vale 3mm

Westwood 3mm

Captain Creek 5mm