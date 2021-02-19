Who got the most rain? Totals in Gladstone
Showers scattered across the Gladstone Region providing much needed relief on Thursday afternoon.
Some parts of the region reached close to 10mm, with the highest rainfall recording at Benaraby (9mm).
Iveragh was a close second, with the locality reaching 8mm.
Miriam Vale and Westwood recorded 3mm respectively, and Captain Creek recorded 5mm.
Gladstone Airport recorded the lowest rainfall at 1.6mm.
The weekend is expected to have cloudy conditions, with a minimum of 21C and a maximum of 34C.
Rainfall since Thursday 9am
Gladstone Airport 1.6mm
Boyne Island 6mm
Benaraby 9mm
Iveragh 8mm
Nagoorin 1mm
Miriam Vale 3mm
Westwood 3mm
Captain Creek 5mm