Who deserves equal rights?

LIKE many Australians, I will be happy to see the same-sex marriage debate decided one way or another so we can move on.

The way this question has been handled, on all sides, has been a pretty poor reflection on our society with little attempt to understand or respect those who hold a different view - something Australians used to be pretty good at.

Once it's decided, my hope is we can move on to talking about equal rights for the disabled, indigenous Australians, the frail aged and the many other voices crying out in the desert for too long.

We are all different, there is no real equality in this world.

Just ask someone who grew up in Ethiopia during the famine, the child who is bullied for being slow at school or the cancer patient with no family to take care of him.

A couple of months ago, my teacher friends were talking about the different way their schools were educating students about homosexuality.

I asked what they were teaching the kids about the referendum for indigenous recognition and they all looked at me blankly. Not one of them knew what I was talking about.

Yes SSM this is topical right now, but taking care of all citizens who don't have a voice or equal opportunity is the responsibility of a mature, democratic, egalitarian country.

I have gay friends, one couple in particular who have been together for 20 years. I have no idea whether or not they plan to marry but if they did I'd be out there quick as a rabbit looking for a new frock.

They have brought each other so much happiness and security and their relationship has stood the test of time.

But for me, this is not the most important issue we face as a country.

I somehow don't think the frail aged will attract the same vehemence and media attention.

Christine McKee

Editor