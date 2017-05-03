28°
Deputy mayor: Forget 'latte sippers', build coal power station

Chris Lees | 3rd May 2017 3:32 AM Updated: 3:32 AM
NRG Gladstone Power Station.
NRG Gladstone Power Station.

THE council wants a coal-fired power station built here.

Gladstone Regional Council decided at yesterday's meeting to write to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to push him to consider bringing the massive project to the region.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the Gladstone region should be considered for any potential project, not north Queensland.

The mothballed power plant at Collinsville had been suggested as the most feasible site for a new coal-fired power station in north Queensland.

"If they're going to build a coal-fired power station in Townsville, for the purpose of jobs and re-enlivening Yabulu Nickel Refinery, shouldn't we be looking at the same process in relation to Boyne Smelters," Cr Trevor said.

Asked about some people's distaste for coal power, Cr Trevor said the problem with the "latte sippers" in Sydney and Melbourne was they would not know what a piece of actual coal looked like.

"They live a world apart from us, in central Queensland we are the coal capital of the nation," he said.

"They can sit under palm trees and weave baskets for a living, that's up to them if they want to do that, but at the end of the day they benefit from what we do here."

Cr Trevor said the station could be built near the existing NRG power plant or at Aldoga.

"We have far better facilities than Townsville, we probably need it more than Townsville and if Townsville is ultimately going to get one, well let's build two, " he said.

The deputy mayor said coal would be around for 100 years, although he said renewable energy was an important part of the future.

"That's where the world is heading but in the meantime what we need to do is make sure that when we turn the light switch on the electricity comes on," Cr Trevor said.

The council has another supporter for the grand plan, with the federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, saying in March that Gladstone's proximity to the coast, rail facilities and existing overhead power lines and equipment made it the perfect place for a new plant.

Cr Trevor said the council was sending a message to the Federal Government that Gladstone wanted a coal-fired station here.

"The coal-fired power station could be announced for Gladstone tomorrow, we're ready to go," he said.

"Imagine the jobs that will be created (through this)."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  chris trevor coal-fired power station gladstone regional council ken o'dowd

Deputy mayor: Forget 'latte sippers', build coal power station

Chris Trevor says there is the potential for a huge number of jobs if the project is brought here.

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

