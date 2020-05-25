Whiz with wrenches wears many hats

Gladstone Fleet Services owner Mark Boyd is more than just a mechanic, he also drives his Chrysler Lancer race car, is the Central Queensland Motorsports president and a director of Gladstone's Blue and White Taxis.

Gladstone Fleet Services owner Mark Boyd is more than just a mechanic, he also drives his Chrysler Lancer race car, is the Central Queensland Motorsports president and a director of Gladstone's Blue and White Taxis.

MECHANIC Mark Boyd is far more than just a whiz with wrenches.

This proud Gladstone local is also a highly skilled, competitive race car driver, director of Blue and White Taxis and one of the brains behind Central Queensland’s emergence as a motorsports capital.

The Central Queensland Motorsports Benaraby president is determined to put Gladstone on the map, attracting tourist dollars and motorsports fanatics to Gladstone, Benaraby and the entire region.

But the modest owner of Gladstone Fleet Services said without the friendship and guidance of local motorsports “godfather” Keith Honour, the region wouldn’t have seen such success over the years.

“Keith Honour has been a massive driving influence in grassroots motorsports in the area over the past 35 years,” he said.

“Without all his hard work we wouldn’t have the great facilities we do.”

CQMSB has many associated member clubs as well.

Mark Boyd and his race car.

“Each club acts autonomously and is responsible for their own financial membership and events management,” Mr Boyd said.

“All of the clubs have a real community-based focus, so it’s all about having fun, safely, with people from the local community and further afield.”

When COVID-19 restrictions lift, Mr Boyd said the regular visitors from Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gympie, Hervey Bay and even further away would be back to compete in their chosen motorsport discipline.

Over the years the Benaraby facility has played host to numerous state and national titles in car, drag racing and motorcycle disciplines.

“We’ve had the likes of drag racing legend Victor Bray here and the facility played host to a round of the Australian Motocross Championships a few years ago,” he said.

“These events attract hundreds, if not thousands, of people who bring a welcome injection to the Gladstone region economy.”

Motorsport is also sometimes a family affair, with Mr Boyd’s loving wife Lucy helping at working bees and in the club canteen.

Mr Boyd also loves nothing more than competing in his 200 rear-wheel horsepower Honda VVTI-powered Chrysler Lancer, in circuit racing, hill climbs and khanacross, regularly embarrassing more expensive, higher-powered vehicles.

Gladstone Fleet Services owner Mark Boyd.

Currently being built at Benaraby is a state-of-the-art speedway circuit, which will be another drawcard for people to the region.

Once that is finished, Mr Boyd said CQ Motorsports would draw on “The Coffee Report”, finalised in 2010, to help plot the facility’s future.

“The focus now is to move the whole facility forward,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with council and mayor Matt Burnett, who is a motorsports fan, and we look forward to working with them and the GADPL to develop the facility into Queensland’s premier regional motorsports precinct.”

Cr Burnett said the council donated $348,000 towards the building of the $1.2 million Benaraby Driver Education Facility at the motorsports complex.

“In May 2018 this facility was officially opened thanks to council and other funding partners including the Federal Government, the CQ Motorsports Committee and Calliope and District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank,” he said.

“Council continued its support to motorsport in Central Queensland last year by contributing to earthworks for a speedway track at Benaraby.

“It’s pleasing to see the progress being made at the CQ Motorsports Precinct and the continued growth of motorsport in the Gladstone Region.”

Without the support of the community and local businesses, Mr Boyd said CQ Motorsports wouldn’t enjoy such a rich history.

“You can’t operate without the support of the whole community, it is vital to the ongoing future of motorsport in CQ,” he said.

“Bendigo Bank, KJP Haulage, Wynweld, Ocean Tyres, Down to Earth Training, McCosker Contracting, Bursons Auto Spares and Roadcraft Gympie have been very generous supporters over the years.”